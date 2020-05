The Indian economy grew by 3.1 percent in the January-March quarter of 2019-2020, data released by the government showed. The sharp slowdown in growth comes amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. This data also captures the last week of March when the nationwide lockdown was first imposed.

The numbers are higher than the 2.2 percent GDP growth number CNBC-TV18’s poll had suggested. Data released by CSO showed that the GDP growth for the financial year 2019-2020 now stands at 4.2 percent, compared to a 6.1 percent growth in FY19. The full-year GDP growth figure factors in revisions to data for the past three quarters.

Quarter Earlier Now Q1FY20 5.60% 5.20% Q2FY20 5.10% 4.40% Q3FY20 4.70% 4.10%

Growth for the first quarter of FY20 stands revised to 5.2 percent, compared to 5.6 percent estimated earlier. The second-quarter growth has been revised to 4.4 percent from 5.1 percent earlier, and growth for the third quarter revised to 4.1 percent from 4.7 percent earlier.

Nominal GDP growth fell to 7.2 percent in FY20 against 11 percent in FY19. The per capita income is now estimated at Rs 94,954 as of FY20 compared to Rs 92,085 in FY19, a 3.1 percent raise over the previous year.

Gross fixed capital formation, which is an indicator of the level of investments in the country saw yet another quarter of contraction in Q4. Gross fixed capital formation contracted by 6.5 percent in Q4, after a 5.2 percent contraction in Q3. For the full year, it contracted by 2.8 percent, compared to a growth of 9.8 percent in the previous year.

Private consumption rose by 2.7 percent during the quarter compared to a 6.6 percent growth in Q3. The full-year private consumption growth fell sharply to 5.3 percent, against a 7.15 percent growth seen in FY19.

The agriculture sector grew by 5.9 percent in Q4, after growing by 3.6 percent in the third quarter, and grew 4 percent for the full year. Mining sector growth stood at 5.2 percent for the quarter and at 3.1 percent for the year. Manufacturing activity contracted by 1.4 percent in Q4 and grew by a meager 0.03 percent for the full year FY20.