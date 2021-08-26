Big Deal: Experts analyse investors' view on infrastructure monetisation plan

The government announced the massive asset monetisation plan worth Rs 6 lakh crore. Infra assets across 20 categories including rail, road, port, power, coal mine will be rolled out for investors to get a share in the pie. The government wants to continue with the ownership of these assets so who could be the takers for the government’s plan to succeed? G Narayanan of GIP India Partner, Sharat Goyal of AMP Capital and Suresh Goyal of National Highways Infra Investment Managers shared their views.

The government wants to continue with the ownership of these assets. So, who could be the takers for the government’s plan to succeed?

A large part of the plan needs to be fuelled by the global investors’ infrastructure-focused funds.

“This is a very ambitious and a very strategic plan for the government of India. It is part of our ambitions to take the economy to $5 trillion but in order to fund that we also need to be able to optimise the assets that we have. In this scheme of things, a lot of work has gone behind the identification of assets that can be monetised, the frameworks that can be used for monetisation and ultimately what has been kept in mind is how they can be appealing to global investors to also invest into India. I am quite positive about the outcomes of this,” Suresh Goyal told CNBC-TV18.

Meanwhile, Sharat Goyal said the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) is by far one of the most ambitious programme that the government has launched. He was positive as he said the whole selection process of assets has been very carefully thought through.

“They have identified projects that are likely to very palatable to the investors and over the last two years particularly, one has seen very strong interest among the global community for assets having yield kind of characteristics and we definitely feel that for the kind of assets that have been put on the block, there would be a tremendous appetite among the global investors,” he said .

G Narayanan, on the other hand, said, given the massive amount of liquidity being witnessed globally and domestically, this is an opportune time for policymakers to truly extract good value for operating assets that have been created in the country over the years.

The programme provides a very well thought-through process that provides opportunities to invest in other sectors such as gas pipeline, fibre, rail assets particularly of big interest including transportation and energy to large infrastructure areas where investors are very comfortable investing.

