Big boost for hospitality sector as govt hikes ECLGS by Rs 50000 cr

The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, approved the enhancement in the limit of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to Rs 5 lakh crore, which comes as a relief for the pandemic-hit hospitality and related sectors.

In a big boost for hospitality and related sectors, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on August 17 has approved the enhancement in the limit of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) by Rs 50,000 crore from Rs 4.5 lakh crore to Rs 5 lakh crore.

The increase has been done on account of the severe disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on hospitality and related enterprises.

ECLGS is an already operational scheme and on account of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on hospitality and related sectors, the government has specifically earmarked an amount of Rs 50,000 crore for enterprises in these sectors.

Also Read: Mahanagar Gas cuts PNG and CNG prices on higher supply from govt

The enhancement is expected to provide much-needed relief to enterprises in these sectors by incentivising lending institutions to provide additional credit of up to Rs 50,000 crore at a low cost, thereby enabling these business enterprises to meet their operational liabilities and continue their businesses.

Loans of about Rs 3.67 lakh crore have been sanctioned under ECLGS till August 5, 2022. The validity of the scheme is March 31, 2023.

"The ongoing pandemic has adversely impacted contact-intensive sectors, especially the hospitality and related sectors more severely. While other sectors were back faster on the path of recovery, demand continued to be subdued for these sectors for a longer period, suggesting the need for suitable interventions for their sustenance and recovery," the government said in a statement.

"Further, given their high employment intensity and their direct and indirect linkages with other sectors, their revival is also necessary for supporting overall economic recovery," it said.

"With high immunization levels, progressive roll-back of restrictions, and overall economic recovery, conditions are in place for sustained growth in demand for these sectors as well. This additional guarantee cover is expected to support the recovery of these sectors as well. This additional guarantee cover is expected to support the recovery of these sectors," it added.