Economy Biden unveils economic plan; emphasis on job creation and new technology Updated : November 17, 2020 08:15 AM IST US President-elect Joe Biden has unveiled his economic plan to help the country recover from the after-effects of the coronavirus pandemic. He laid a great emphasis on clean energy, job creation and investment into new technologies.