Biden scores legislative win as House passes $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan

Updated : February 27, 2021 01:02 PM IST

President Joe Biden scored his first legislative win as the House of Representatives passed his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package early Saturday.
Democrats who control the chamber passed the sweeping measure by a mostly party-line vote of 219 to 212 and sent it on to the Senate.
