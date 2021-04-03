Biden hails strong jobs report, but warns economy could slow if COVID surges again Updated : April 03, 2021 10:57 AM IST US President Joe Biden on Friday welcomed data that showed the US economy created the most jobs in seven months in March. But he warned Americans that the progress on the economy could be reversed if the coronavirus surges through the country again. Published : April 03, 2021 10:57 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply