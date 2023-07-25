CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsBHP Group's Vandita Pant envisions a positive outlook for India in the next few decades

BHP Group's Vandita Pant envisions a positive outlook for India in the next few decades

BHP Group's Vandita Pant envisions a positive outlook for India in the next few decades
2 Min Read
Profile image

By Manisha Gupta  Jul 25, 2023 5:34:35 PM IST (Updated)

Vandita Pant, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of BHP Group believes that India's growth is poised to become a significant mega trend over the next few decades. Throughout her visit, Pant found ample evidence to reinforce this positive sentiment, witnessing the confidence exuded by people in their businesses and industries, as well as the overall trajectory of India's development.

Vandita Pant, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of BHP Group, expressed a highly optimistic outlook for India, not just in the short-term but as a significant mega trend for the coming decades. This positive sentiment was reaffirmed during her recent visit, as she observed the confidence of people in their businesses, sectors, and the overall trajectory of India's growth.

Share Market Live


She said, “I would say the sentiment is positive, confidence in short-term to get things done and delivered very high be it for our steel making customers or be it for our copper smelter customers, but equally, longer term trajectory for India continues to be positive and that is something which BHP has had a house view on in a very positive way for a while."
The prevailing sentiment on the ground is encouraging, with expansion and growth plans being credible, solid balance sheet strengths, and a supportive policy environment. The demand in the commodities space, such as construction, infrastructure, and manufacturing, remains robust and promising.
BHP Group holds the distinction of being the world's largest mining company in terms of market value, with a market capitalisation exceeding $150 billion. The company is involved in a diverse range of commodities, including iron ore, copper, coal, and petroleum.
In FY23, BHP Group witnessed significant growth in its iron ore production, surpassing 250 million tonnes, while its copper sales saw an impressive increase of 12 percent during the same period.
Watch the accompanying video for more
First Published: Jul 25, 2023 5:27 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BHP Group

Recommended Articles

View All
Zoomed Out | New tax regime —this is why the experts fear that online gaming platforms will modify their business models

Zoomed Out | New tax regime —this is why the experts fear that online gaming platforms will modify their business models

Jul 25, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Healthy India | Patient safety — here's why Indian healthcare should prioritise this urgent need

Healthy India | Patient safety — here's why Indian healthcare should prioritise this urgent need

Jul 25, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Discourse on women today patronising, retrograde, says TN Minister PT Rajan

Discourse on women today patronising, retrograde, says TN Minister PT Rajan

Jul 24, 2023 IST22 Min Read

Women bring balance, sanity to armed forces, says Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha of Indian Air Force

Women bring balance, sanity to armed forces, says Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha of Indian Air Force

Jul 24, 2023 IST12 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X