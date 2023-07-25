BHP Group's Vandita Pant envisions a positive outlook for India in the next few decades

2 Min Read
Vandita Pant, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of BHP Group, expressed a highly optimistic outlook for India, not just in the short-term but as a significant mega trend for the coming decades. This positive sentiment was reaffirmed during her recent visit, as she observed the confidence of people in their businesses, sectors, and the overall trajectory of India's growth.
She said, “I would say the sentiment is positive, confidence in short-term to get things done and delivered very high be it for our steel making customers or be it for our copper smelter customers, but equally, longer term trajectory for India continues to be positive and that is something which BHP has had a house view on in a very positive way for a while."
The prevailing sentiment on the ground is encouraging, with expansion and growth plans being credible, solid balance sheet strengths, and a supportive policy environment. The demand in the commodities space, such as construction, infrastructure, and manufacturing, remains robust and promising.
BHP Group holds the distinction of being the world's largest mining company in terms of market value, with a market capitalisation exceeding $150 billion. The company is involved in a diverse range of commodities, including iron ore, copper, coal, and petroleum.
In FY23, BHP Group witnessed significant growth in its iron ore production, surpassing 250 million tonnes, while its copper sales saw an impressive increase of 12 percent during the same period.
Watch the accompanying video for more
First Published: Jul 25, 2023 5:27 PM IST
