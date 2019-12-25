Economy
'Bhoot Vidya' or ‘science of paranormal' a legitimate study at BHU now
Updated : December 25, 2019 03:15 PM IST
The doctors would be taught about remedies and psychotherapy to treat psychosomatic disorders and abnormal psychological conditions caused by unknown reasons which many consider a ‘Bhoot’ or ghosts.
The proposal was drafted after the meeting of heads of all 16 departments in the faculty that gave a go-ahead.
