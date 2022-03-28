Bharat Bandh on March 28-29: All you need to know about the two-day nationwide strike

On March 27, the power ministry issued an advisory to all state governments and electricity authorities to ensure continuous power supply on these days.
"Power supply to essential services such as hospitals, defence, railways etc. should be ensured," the advisory said. The state and regional control rooms have been put on alert.
Amarjeet Kaur, general secretary of the All Indian Trade Union Congress, said over 20 crore formal and informal workers are likely to participate in the strike, PTI reported.
Trade unions such as INTUC, AITUC, CITU, SEWA, AIUTUC, HMS, TUCC, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC are participating in the protest. These trade unions are related to the coal, steel, oil, copper, banks, insurance, telecom, postal and income tax sectors.
Banking services were partially impacted on Monday as a section of bank employees did not report for duty in support of the two-day nationwide general strike. The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), the apex body of bank employees, has announced the participation of the employees in banking sector in the nation-wide strike.
According to news agency PTI, the daily transactions at many public sector banks have been impacted, particularly in eastern India. However, the services at private sector banks remained normal.
The country's largest lender State Bank of India has issued a statement saying banking services may get impacted due to the strike on these two days.
"We advise that while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent, by the strike," SBI said.
The West Bengal government has come under criticism for not backing the protest. On March 26, the Mamata Banerjee-led government said that all state government offices will remain open on Monday and Tuesday and mandated employees to report for duty.