Bharat Bandh on March 28-29: All you need to know about the two-day nationwide strike

The trade unions, sectoral federations and several industry associations have jointly called for a nationwide strike on March 28-29 to protest against the government’s ‘anti people’, ‘anti-farmer’ policies.

The strike will be the first major protest in the country since the assembly elections in five states.

On March 27, the power ministry issued an advisory to all state governments and electricity authorities to ensure continuous power supply on these days.

"Power supply to essential services such as hospitals, defence, railways etc. should be ensured," the advisory said. The state and regional control rooms have been put on alert.

Why the strike?

The primary agenda of the strike is to protest against the BJP-led government’s recent announcements to reduce the interest rate of the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) from 8.5 percent to 8.1 percent, rising fuel prices and plan to sell state-run companies, among others.

The All India Bank Employees' Association will also support the strike to protest against the government’s plan to privatise public sector banks.

Who will be impacted?

The shutdown is likely to affect banking, transportation, railways and power services for two days.

Amarjeet Kaur, general secretary of the All Indian Trade Union Congress, said over 20 crore formal and informal workers are likely to participate in the strike, PTI reported.

Trade unions such as INTUC, AITUC, CITU, SEWA, AIUTUC, HMS, TUCC, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC are participating in the protest. These trade unions are related to the coal, steel, oil, copper, banks, insurance, telecom, postal and income tax sectors.

Banking services were partially impacted on Monday as a section of bank employees did not report for duty in support of the two-day nationwide general strike. The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), the apex body of bank employees, has announced the participation of the employees in banking sector in the nation-wide strike.

According to news agency PTI, the daily transactions at many public sector banks have been impacted, particularly in eastern India. However, the services at private sector banks remained normal.

The country's largest lender State Bank of India has issued a statement saying banking services may get impacted due to the strike on these two days.

"We advise that while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent, by the strike," SBI said.

Railway employees and the unions in the defence sector would also support the strike at various places.

West Bengal remains out

The West Bengal government has come under criticism for not backing the protest. On March 26, the Mamata Banerjee-led government said that all state government offices will remain open on Monday and Tuesday and mandated employees to report for duty.

