BFSI industry grows 27% in February amid high demand for skilled talent: Survey

The rapid adoption of digital payments and the use of modern technologies such as AI, ML, and blockchain have largely enabled the growth of the banking and financial sector in India.

Online recruiting platform Monster.com released its survey data that indicates a massive year-on-year growth of 27 percent in Feb 2022 and 34 percent in January 2022 for the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry in India, which is beyond the pre-pandemic levels. The job demand for the industry recovered from a 26 percent de-growth last year (Feb 2020 vs Feb 2021).

The banking and finance industry is on the lookout for professionals adept at technical and analytical skills. Financial Statements, Credit operations, Analytical skills, Wealth management, Investment banking, Internal Audit, and Cybersecurity are the most in-demand skills in the industry right now, according to Monster.com.

Also Read:

As the data of February 2022, top management (over 15 years) held the largest share for BFSI jobs and the second-largest share was interestingly held by freshers (0-3 years) at 23 percent.

The demand for BFSI professionals has penetrated beyond tier-1 cities and reached tier-2 and 3 cities as much of recruitment has taken place virtually and work has been undertaken remotely.

Jaipur saw the maximum year-on-year growth in demand of 56 percent, Pune 41 percent while Delhi NCR and Mumbai witnessed year-on-year growth in demand of 23 percent and 37 percent respectively.

Sekhar Garissa, the CEO, of Monster.com, said, “The burgeoning demand for skilled talent in the Banking and Finance industry today is clearer than ever, and we expect these numbers to grow further given the vast innovations in the space. Recruiters are on the hunt for talent adept in new-age skills and there is no going back for this industry that has efficiently adapted to the challenges posed by the pandemic over the past two years."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the BFSI industry in India witnessed a growth of only 10 percent in March 2020. Hiring intent saw a continuous dip in the April- 2020- May 2021 period.

However, the industry bounced back and showed a consistent growth pattern since June 2021. The growth peaked in October 2021 at 46 percent, spiked in January 2022 at 34 percent currently is holding steading at 26 percent in February 2022.

The industry is witnessing flourishing demand for talent given the emergence of tech transformations and subsequent recovery from the pandemic impact.