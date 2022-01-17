Best time to invest in India; focused on reforms in right way: PM Modi at WEF

Delivering a special address at World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda summit, PM Narendra Modi said that India focused on reforms in right way and global experts have praised government's decisions. He also said India is fighting another COVID-19 wave with full alertness and caution while also maintaining economic growth.

Stressing that this was best time to invest in India, PM Narendra Modi on Monday said that the entrepreneurship spirit of Indians and their ability to adopt new technology can give new energy to the global partners.

"India has given world a bouquet of hope consisting of trust towards democracy, technology to empower 21st century," he added.

"In 2014, there were a few hundred registered startups in India. Today their number has crossed 60 thousand with above 10 thousand of them registered in the last 6 months. More than 50 lakh software developers are working in the country today," he said.

Asserting that India is making its policies today while focussing on requirements for not just the present but also for the next 25 years, the Prime Minister said this period of growth would be 'green and clean' as well as 'sustainable and reliable'.

“In this time, we have seen how India has followed the vision of ‘One Earth, One Health’ is saving crores of lives by giving essential medicines, vaccines to many countries," he said, adding that India is the world’s third largest pharma producer at the present time.