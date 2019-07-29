Economy
Below-normal water storage in country's 72 of 100 major reservoirs
Updated : July 29, 2019 07:36 AM IST
According to the data, until July 25, the basin storage position is deficient in major rivers like the Ganga, Krishna, and Mahanadi.
The scenario is particularly worrying in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Of the 36 meteorological subdivisions of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 18 have recorded deficient rainfall while 15 have seen normal rainfall.
