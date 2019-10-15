Before Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, 5 couples won the Nobel Prize. Here are they

So you thought a couple can win the Nobel Prize in only Big Bang Theory? Well, Abhijit Banerjee and his wife Esther Duflo have just turned this fictional story into a real one. The two, along with American economist Michael Kremer, have been awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in economics for their contribution towards alleviating global poverty. In fact, there have been other married couples in the past who were honoured with the Nobel Prize. Here are they:

Marie Curie and Pierre Curie

In 1903, Polish-born Marie Curie and her French husband Pierre Curie jointly received the Nobel Prize in physics for their “joint researches on the radiation phenomena". Curies were inspired to investigate further Antoine Henri Becquerel's 1897 discovery of radioactivity and the two managed to extract two previously unknown elements: polonium and radium — both were more radioactive than uranium.

Frederic Joliot and Irene Joliot-Curie

In 1935, Marie and Pierre Curie's daughter, Irene, along with her husband Frederic Joliot, received a Nobel Prize in chemistry. The two had studied the structure of the atom, a vital step in the discovery of the neutron. The two also participated in building the first French early nuclear reactor in 1948.

Carl Cori and Gerty Cori

Carl Cori and his wife Gerty Cori, In 1947, jointly won the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine with Bernardo Alberto Houssay for "their discovery of the course of the catalytic conversion of glycogen."

Alva Myrdal and Gunnar Myrdal

Alva Myrdal and Gunnar Myrdal, who got married in 1924, won Nobel prizes, however, in different years and in different categories. Gunnar, a professor at the Stockholm School of Economics and a member of the Swedish Parliament, won the Nobel Prize for Economics in 1974 along with Austria's Friedrich August von Hayek, for "their pioneering work in the theory of money and economic fluctuations" while Alva Myrdal, along with Alfonso Garcia Robles, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1982.

May-Britt Moser and Edvard Moser