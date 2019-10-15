Before Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, 5 couples won the Nobel Prize. Here are they
Updated : October 15, 2019 01:40 PM IST
Abhijit Banerjee and his wife Esther Duflo, along with American economist Michael Kremer, have been awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in economics for their contribution towards alleviating global poverty.
There have been other married couples in the past who were honoured with the Nobel Prize.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more