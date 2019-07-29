Business
Barclays, JP Morgan among banks facing UK class action over currency-rigging
Updated : July 29, 2019 04:04 PM IST
The claim, estimated to be worth more than 1 billion pounds ($1.24 billion), was filed at the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) on Monday.
Some of the world's biggest investment banks have already paid more than a combined $11 billion in fines to settle US, British and European regulatory allegations that traders rigged the currency markets.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more