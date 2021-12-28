Banks doing fine despite COVID-19; deposits up 10.1% in end-Sept 2021: RBI Report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 28 released its report on ‘Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2020-21.’ The annual report highlights the condition of the banking sector in India and is a statutory publication under Section 36(2) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

“This report presents the performance of the banking sector, including co-operative banks, and non-banking financial institutions during 2020-21 and 2021-22 so far,” stated the central bank.

The report highlighted that the consolidated balance sheet of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) expanded in size despite the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic and the situation of the global economy. Deposits had increased by 10.1 percent at the end of September 2021, compared to an 11 percent increase a year ago.

“Capital to risk weighted assets (CRAR) ratio of SCBs strengthened from 14.8 percent at end-March 2020 to 16.3 percent at end-March 2021 and further to 16.6 percent at end-September 2021, partly aided by higher retained earnings, recapitalisation of public sector banks (PSBs) and capital raising from the market by both PSBs and private sector banks (PVBs),” the report added.

At the same time, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio declined to 6.9 percent in end-September 2021, compared to 8.2 percent in end-March 2020. Return on assets (RoA) of SCBs also saw an improvement from 0.2 percent in end-March 2020 to 0.7 percent in end-March 2021.

The health of other banking segments also improved marginally. State cooperative banks and district central cooperative banks managed to improve their profitability while at the same time their asset quality took a hit.

Urban cooperatives banks (UCBs) saw better financial indicators in the form of capital position and profitability. The consolidated balance sheet of NBFCs also saw an expansion driven mostly by credit and investments; other indicators like asset quality and capital buffers also improved.

The report also highlighted that many of the measures taken by the central bank to support the sector from the worst effects of the COVID-19 crisis had either come to an end or were about to end, with many of the regulatory measures that were relaxed being slowly put back in place.

“Some of the policy measures taken by the RBI in response to the COVID-19 pandemic reached the pre-announced sunset dates in 2021-22. Certain liquidity measures have been wound down as a result, while other regulatory measures, including deferment of implementation of net stable funding ratio (NSFR), restrictions on dividend payouts by banks, deferment of implementation of the last tranche of capital conservation buffer, have been realigned to avoid extended forbearance and risks to financial stability while providing targeted support to needy sectors,” the report stated.