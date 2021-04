Banking sector has taken in an incremental Rs 15.42 lakh crore of deposits in FY21, which is the highest ever or atleast the highest in 13 years.

This performance comes on the backdrop of the fact that deposit & lending rates in FY21 have been the lowest in many many years, infact, home loans were at a multi-decade low in FY21!

However, lower rates have not attracted customers to take loans.

Incremental credit has been of Rs5.81 lakh crore in FY21, lowest in 4 years. While it may also be noted that leaving demand aside, banks have been ultra cautious in lending during FY21. The incremental credit-deposit ratio for FY21 is at 37.66 percent; second-lowest in last 13 years (lowest was of FY17 at 32.45 percent (demonetization year)

Rs (crore) Incremental Deposit Incremental Advances CD Ratio (%) FY09 637171 413635 64.92 FY10 652464 464849 71.25 FY11 718129 698261 97.23 FY12 698956 672971 96.28 FY13 847761 651200 76.81 FY14 987970 750260 75.94 FY15 846250 551590 65.18 FY16 1135190 965320 85.04 FY17 1084320 351890 32.45 FY18 669840 746771 111.48 FY19 1097600 1142010 104.05 FY20 998443 600190 60.11 FY21 1542144 580700 37.66 ​

​M3 consists of all currency notes held by the public, all demand deposits with the bank, deposits of all the banks with the RBI and the net Time Deposits of all the banks in the country.M3 growth was at 11.8 percent YOY vs 12.62 percent YOY fortnight ago. Deposit to M3 ratio is at 80.51 percent vs 80.35 percent, a fortnight ago.

Deposits at Rs 15113177 crore, up 11.36 percent YOY & 12.12 percent YTD. Demand deposits are at Rs1861203 crore, +15.1 percent in FY21 (Sharp pick up by 9.72 percent in the fortnight). Time deposits are at Rs 13251974 crore, up 10.86 percent YTD.