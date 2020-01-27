Economy
Banking sector is stressed, govt in no position to bail it out, says Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee
Updated : January 27, 2020 07:03 AM IST
Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 13th Jaipur Literature Festival, Nobel laureate and economist Abhijit Banerjee said the demand slowdown in the automobile sector also shows that people are lacking confidence in the economy.
"Financial sector is the biggest stress point currently. There is no question that the finance sector is something we should worry about, the banking sector is stressed," he said.
