Bankers doubt meeting $5-trillion GDP target, say credit demand should double in 5 years

Updated : August 20, 2019 12:17 PM IST

Given the bleeding balance sheet of all banks it is highly doubtful if banks have the balance sheet capacity to meet such a spike in demand if at all it were to happen.
The system-wide bad loans are still in double-digits and bringing them down to a saner level looks a distant dream for the lenders given the pathetic progress in the resolution process at the nascent bankruptcy courts.
The country's largest lender SBI has said it expects credit growth to slow down to below 14 percent in FY20 due to subdued demand.
