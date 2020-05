To help the poor tide over the COVID-19 crisis, the government had on March 26 said ex-gratia payment of Rs 500 would be credited to women Jan Dhan account holders for the next three months, starting from April.

"Instalment of Rs.500 for the month of May has been sent to the bank A/cs of PMJDY women beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package. "Beneficiaries are requested to follow the schedule shared below to visit banks & CSPs.

Money can also be withdrawn via ATMs & BCs," Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda said in a tweet on Saturday.

The transfer has been staggered over a period of five days to avoid the rush at the bank branches. This will help in ensuring social distancing and avoid overcrowding in banks, he said.

As per the schedule, women account holders under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) having account numbers with the last digit as 0 and 1 will get the money in their account on May 4, while accounts ending with 2 or 3 can approach the bank on May 5.

On May 6, beneficiaries with account numbers ending with 4 or 5 can collect their money, while accounts ending with 6 or 7 may withdraw on May 8.

The last tranche would be remitted on May 11 for account numbers ending with 8 or 9, the tweet said. In case of emergency, one can withdraw the money immediately.

However, for orderly disbursal, one must follow the banks' payment plan, it said.

Beneficiaries may withdraw any day at their convenience after May 11, it added. Beneficiaries are encouraged to use the neighborhood ATMs with RuPay cards, Bank Mitras, and customer service points (CSPs) as much as possible to avoid crowding at the branches, it said. "Please note that there will be no charges for withdrawing money from other bank ATMs, at present, as per the government directives," it said.