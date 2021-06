NITI Aayog has submitted a recommendation on candidates for bank privatisation to Finance Ministry.

It is given to understand that as far as the new considerations process is concerned, probably the Aayog has been able to firm up its views and its recommendations on the likely candidates as far as bank privatisation is concerned. Two of them will be done this year.

DIPAM and DFS will take the process forward. There will be two elements involved here, one would be the law amendment and the other would be the discussions on the next cabinet note.