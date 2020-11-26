Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

Bank operations take a hit as employees join nationwide strike

Updated : November 26, 2020 12:14 PM IST

The support of the bank employees to the strike comes as they are protesting against privatisation of banks, outsourcing and contract system in jobs in the sector.
Bank employees affiliated to All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) are supporting the strike that was called by ten central trade unions with the notable exception of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.
Bank operations take a hit as employees join nationwide strike

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Plum raises $4.1 mn in funding from Surge, Tanglin Venture Partners, others

Plum raises $4.1 mn in funding from Surge, Tanglin Venture Partners, others

Closing Bell: Market slips 1.5% lower on profit booking, Nifty ends below 12,900; Kotak Bank, Axis Bank top losers

Closing Bell: Market slips 1.5% lower on profit booking, Nifty ends below 12,900; Kotak Bank, Axis Bank top losers

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty fall from record highs to end 1.5% lower; financials drag

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty fall from record highs to end 1.5% lower; financials drag

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement