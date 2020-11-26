Business
Bank operations take a hit as employees join nationwide strike
Updated : November 26, 2020 12:14 PM IST
The support of the bank employees to the strike comes as they are protesting against privatisation of banks, outsourcing and contract system in jobs in the sector.
Bank employees affiliated to All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) are supporting the strike that was called by ten central trade unions with the notable exception of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.