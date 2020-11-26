Bank operations take a hit as employees join nationwide strike

Banking services in the country have taken a hit after over four lakh employees of various public, private and a few foreign banks joined the one-day nationwide strike called by central trade unions. Bank employees affiliated to All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) are supporting the strike that was called by ten central trade unions with the notable exception of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

The trade unions-- Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC) and Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA) have called for the general strike against the new farm and labour laws, among others.

The support of the bank employees to the strike comes as they are protesting against privatisation of banks, outsourcing and contract system in jobs in the sector. They are also demanding adequate recruitment in the sector, stern action against big corporate defaulters, an increase in the rate of interest on bank deposits and a reduction in service charges.

"Lok Sabha in its recently held session has passed three new labour enactments by dismantling existing 27 enactments in the name of 'Ease of Business', which are purely in the interest of corporates… In the process, 75 percent of workers are being pushed out of the orbits of labour laws since they will have no legal protection under the new enactment," AIBEA, that has 4 lakh bank employees from various public and private sector and a few foreign banks as its members said in a release.