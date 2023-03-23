English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsBank of England hikes interest rates by 25 bps to 4.25%

Bank of England hikes interest rates by 25 bps to 4.25%

Bank of England hikes interest rates by 25 bps to 4.25%
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Mar 23, 2023 5:54:58 PM IST (Published)

Despite the recent upheaval in the banking sector, the central bank proceeded with the expected increase, setting its benchmark lending rate at its highest level since 2008.

Recommended Articles

View All
Centre Vs Supreme Court Collegium | Where the debate over judges' appointment in India stands

Centre Vs Supreme Court Collegium | Where the debate over judges' appointment in India stands

Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Why do more Thursdays feel like Fridays? There is a mindset change at play

Why do more Thursdays feel like Fridays? There is a mindset change at play

Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

New capital gain rules from April 1 — Cap on house sale, tax hike on market-linked debentures and more

New capital gain rules from April 1 — Cap on house sale, tax hike on market-linked debentures and more

Mar 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Tax Talks: GST 2.0 — road to the new goals is long but need to be careful in the journey

Tax Talks: GST 2.0 — road to the new goals is long but need to be careful in the journey

Mar 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The Bank of England (BOE) on Thursday, March 23, raised its interest rates by 0.25 percentage points, from 4 percent to 4.25 percent, in an effort to combat rising inflation. Despite the recent upheaval in the banking sector, the central bank proceeded with the expected increase, setting its benchmark lending rate at its highest level since 2008.
The move comes as the UK economy avoids recession for now and the BOE predicts that inflation remains a significant risk. It is the 11th straight increase for the central bank and follows similar hikes at the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.
The BOE's decision, supported by a 7-2 majority of policy makers, keeps the possibility of further rate hikes open if inflation continues to pose a threat. Notably, none of the BOE staff members dissented from the decision. 
Also read: Fed hikes interest rate by 25 bps to 5%, hints at 'some additional policy firming'
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Bank of Englandinterest rates

Previous Article

Exports in essential oils, sugar & confectionary, cereals rose most after India-UAE CEPA

Next Article

Finance Ministry to review public sector bank performance on March 25, likely to issue advisory: Sources

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X