  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Bank of England cuts interest rates by 50 basis points to 0.25%

Updated : March 11, 2020 01:29 PM IST

The MPC voted unanimously for the BoE to introduce a new Term Funding scheme with additional incentives for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (TFSME), financed by the issuance of central bank reserves.
The TFSME will, over the next 12 months, offer four-year funding of at least 5 percent of participants’ stock of real economy lending at interest rates at, or very close to, Bank Rate.
Bank of England cuts interest rates by 50 basis points to 0.25%

You May Also Like

Bajaj Auto launches Dominar 250, priced at Rs 1.6 lakh

Bajaj Auto launches Dominar 250, priced at Rs 1.6 lakh

Adidas sees $1 billion coronavirus hit to China sales, Puma warns on profit

Adidas sees $1 billion coronavirus hit to China sales, Puma warns on profit

Redemptions in equity funds flat MoM but inflows are up, says Subramaniam of Sundaram Mutual Fund

Redemptions in equity funds flat MoM but inflows are up, says Subramaniam of Sundaram Mutual Fund

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement