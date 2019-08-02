#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Bank of England cuts growth forecasts as Brexit and global worries mount

Updated : August 02, 2019 06:46 AM IST

A day after the US Federal Reserve reduced rates for the first time since the global financial crisis, the BoE said it still expected to raise borrowing costs gradually - though this now hinged on a global pick-up as well as a "smooth" Brexit.
Sterling sank to a fresh low below $1.21 while benchmark 10-year gilt yields fell to their lowest since the BoE launched its most recent round of asset purchases in August 2016, shortly after the Brexit referendum.
The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 9-0 to keep rates unchanged at 0.75 percent, as expected in a Reuters poll of economists and said it would not automatically cut rates even if Britain left the European Union without a deal.
cnbc two logos
