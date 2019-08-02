Bank of England cuts growth forecasts as Brexit and global worries mount
Updated : August 02, 2019 06:46 AM IST
A day after the US Federal Reserve reduced rates for the first time since the global financial crisis, the BoE said it still expected to raise borrowing costs gradually - though this now hinged on a global pick-up as well as a "smooth" Brexit.
Sterling sank to a fresh low below $1.21 while benchmark 10-year gilt yields fell to their lowest since the BoE launched its most recent round of asset purchases in August 2016, shortly after the Brexit referendum.
The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 9-0 to keep rates unchanged at 0.75 percent, as expected in a Reuters poll of economists and said it would not automatically cut rates even if Britain left the European Union without a deal.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more