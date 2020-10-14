  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty end higher led by financials
Asian equities slip as vaccine trials, stimulus talks stall
Oil heads for weekly gain amid Norwegian supply cut
Rupee settles 4 paise higher at 73.31 against US dollar
Home Economy
Economy

Bangladesh will better India in per capita GDP in 2020, says IMF

Updated : October 14, 2020 04:24 PM IST

IMF predicts that India's per capita GDP is expected to decline at 10.5 percent falling to $1,877, whereas, Bangladesh's per capita GDP is expected to rise by 4 percent to $1,888.
India is likely to become the third poorest country in South Asia.
Bangladesh will better India in per capita GDP in 2020, says IMF

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

WPI inflation rises to 1.32% in September on back of costlier food articles

WPI inflation rises to 1.32% in September on back of costlier food articles

Centre okays Rs 68,825 cr additional borrowing for 20 states which opt for GST borrowing of Rs 1.10 lakh cr

Centre okays Rs 68,825 cr additional borrowing for 20 states which opt for GST borrowing of Rs 1.10 lakh cr

80% Wipro employees eligible for promotion, increments at pre-COVID levels

80% Wipro employees eligible for promotion, increments at pre-COVID levels

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement