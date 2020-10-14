Bangladesh will better India in per capita GDP in 2020, says IMF

Just as India was recovering from the first quarter GDP blow, another jolt is set to shake the country's economy. As per the International Monetary Fund's (IMF's) World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, Bangladesh will edge past India in per capita gross domestic product (GDP) this year due to economic lockdown.

According to the report, India’s per capita GDP is expected to decline at 10.5 percent falling to $1,877. Whereas, Bangladesh’s per capita GDP is expected to rise by 4 percent in 2020 with a growth of $1,888.

For both nations, GDP figures are at current prices, as a result India is likely to become the third poorest country in South Asia, only ahead of Pakistan and Nepal.

The report also suggests that the Indian economy will be the worst hit due to the pandemic in South Asia followed by Sri Lanka. Compared to India, Nepal and Bhutan are expected to grow in 2020.

Nonetheless, IMF predicts a sharp economic recovery in India in 2021, which would boost its per capita GDP ahead of Bangladesh by a small margin.

In the coming year, India’s per capita GDP (in dollar terms) is predicted to grow to 8.2 percent, as opposed to Bangladesh's expected 5.4 percent. Consequently, India’s per capita GDP will reach $2,030 in 2021, against Bangladesh’s $1,990.

Moreover, the IMF report states that five years back, India’s per capita GDP was nearly 40 percent higher than that of Bangladesh. But in the last five years, Bangladesh's per capita GDP has reached a compound annual growth rate of 9.1 percent, against India's 3.2 percent.

According to experts, Bangladesh's economic growth is credited to its booming export sector and a steady growth in savings and investment rates. In contrast, India's exports have stagnated in the recent years with declining savings and investment rates.

Additionally, the WEO database predicts India's economic contraction this year will be its worst since the 1990-91 economic crisis. Due to currency depreciation, India's GDP per capita in dollar terms had last contracted 1 percent year-on-year in 2012.