Economy Bangladesh will better India in per capita GDP in 2020, says IMF Updated : October 14, 2020 04:24 PM IST IMF predicts that India's per capita GDP is expected to decline at 10.5 percent falling to $1,877, whereas, Bangladesh's per capita GDP is expected to rise by 4 percent to $1,888. India is likely to become the third poorest country in South Asia.