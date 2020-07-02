Bangladesh blocks Indian imports as West Bengal govt yet to issue SOP for Bangladeshi imports

After 23 days of accepting Indian imports, but unable to export anything to the country, disgruntled Bangladeshi traders have now stopped the entry of Indian goods via the Petrapole-Benapole border.

According to sources, disruptions on the Bangladeshi side of the border emerged last night after some exporters protested that after opening up of the Petrapole border with Bangladesh, the West Bengal government has still not developed the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the resumption of Bangladeshi imports.

Indian exports to Bangladesh resumed via the Petrapole land port after June 7. Imports from the country to India are, however, still stuck, and were to resume after the WB government issued the SOPs.

Imports from Bangladesh to India via the Petrapole border include rags, garments, jute goods, misc items, whereas exports from India to Bangladesh include engineering goods, onions, cotton, yarn, perishable goods, sponge iron among others.

"Bangladesh has accepted some some perishable goods and some regular cargo yesterday, but significantly lesser than normal", Sushil Patwari, Chairman (East), FIEO, told CNBC-TV18.

"Indian exporters have appealed to the state government for SOPs on Bangladeshi imports", he added.

More than 1500 trucks carrying cargo bound for Bangladesh are currently stranded on the Indian side of the border.

"The Kalitala parking controlled by Bangaon Municipal Corp is not allowing fresh trucks to be parked, after clearing its backlog by June 14", Patwari said.

Trucks carrying goods to be exported to Bangladesh are controlled and released by the Kalitala parking.

"After clearing the backlog of trucks, the Kalitala parking is not accepting new trucks citing the absence of such orders from the state government or the district magistrate", Patwari told CNBC-TV18