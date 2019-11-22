#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai make it on new global prosperity index

Updated : November 22, 2019 11:02 AM IST

The PICSA Index measures factors such as the affordability of housing and access to education and healthcare, besides GDP per capita.
Apart from Bangalore at 83, Delhi at 101 and Mumbai at 107 are the other Indian cities to make at the PICSA index.
Zurich, as the number one, scores strongly across all measures, particularly on quality of life, work, housing, leisure, safety, and education with the Swiss higher education system attaining an especially high score.
