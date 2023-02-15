homeeconomy NewsBain Capital says India to be a big beneficiary of supply chain diversification
Bain Capital says India to be a big beneficiary of supply chain diversification

By Parikshit Luthra  |  Feb 15, 2023
Stephen Pagliuca, Senior Advisor at Bain Capital, believes that India will to continue to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) as companies look to diversify their supply chains away from China and Russia. India's stable economic growth and favorable demographics make it an attractive destination for investors looking to tap into its burgeoning market.

“India is a very strong market. You have seen a large increase in private equity and direct foreign investment in India and I think that will continue especially as many companies pullback from China and Russia for strategic reasons. So, India will be the beneficiary of that capital. So, India should be a very attractive place for investors to invest in,” Pagliuca said.
He notes that India is currently the only large nation projected to grow at a rate of 6.5-7 percent, which makes it an increasingly important player on the global economic stage.
Also Read: Global investors looking for bottom-up opportunities in India
Despite the current economic uncertainties, Pagliuca remains optimistic about India's long-term prospects. He believes that the country's robust outlook and demographic advantage will continue to make it an attractive destination for investors looking to build a presence in the region.
However, Pagliuca also cautions that the transition to a greener economy may take longer than anticipated. This underscores the importance of investing in sustainable technologies and solutions that can help to reduce carbon emissions and promote a more environmentally friendly approach to economic growth.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
