Badly designed highways splinter Goa’s waterways, disrupting local hydrology

Updated : October 02, 2019 04:51 PM IST

Residents of Nuvem village in South Goa are protesting the building of a highway bypass that is inundating their paddy fields with monsoon rainwater, leading to crop losses. Over 250 km of highways are being built or widened in Goa at a cost of Rs 86 billion.
Hastily designed and ill-planned road building and widening projects in Goa that block the free flow of water have been blamed for their disregard for the region’s hydrological water drainage systems, causing damage to farmland and village communities.
Environmentalists allege that many infrastructure projects have been cleared with dodgy environmental assessment impact reports, and some of these projects have worsened the impacts of the August 2019 floods in Goa. Many petitions have been filed in the courts.
Badly designed highways splinter Goa’s waterways, disrupting local hydrology
