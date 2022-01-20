Backstory: A history of budget presentation over the decades

The Budget session of Parliament, one of the most important sessions in the legislative calendar, is scheduled to be held from January 31 to April 8 with the Union Government coming out with the “annual financial statement” popularly known as the Budget on the next day after commencement of sitting.

The presentation of the Budget proposals on February 1, was introduced in 2016 with the government deciding to complete the process of passage of the Finance Bill before the commencement of a new financial year beginning April. The move by the BJP-led government was the second procedural initiative undertaken during the last 15-odd years. The first being advancement of the time of presentation to 11 am from traditional 5.00 pm.

Practice of presenting the annual financial statement is nearly a century old and while unveiling the proposals on March 1, 1921 WM Hailey told the First session of the Central Legislative Assembly that provision of the Government of India Act grants power that all proposals of expenditure except to a few items are subject to the vote of the House. In other words, the House can give or withhold its assent to the proposed expenditure.

The process continued and the last budget of British India was presented in February 1947 and passed in March. After partition, a Budget for Independent India was needed. The honour of presenting the first Budget of a free nation on November 26, 1947 went to Finance Minister RK Shanmukham Chetty who on the occasion acknowledged this privileged place in history. The Budget proposals were for a period of seven and a half months starting August 15, 1947 to March 31, 1948 and estimated total expenditure of Rs 197.29 crore as against revenue of Rs 171.15 crore with a deficit of Rs 24.59 crore.

In 1952, the then Finance Minister CD Deshmukh presented two Budgets, an interim on February 29 and then again on May 23, when the first Lok Sabha commenced its sitting after the constitution of the House following the first General Elections. The interim budget figures presented to the Provisional Parliament showed a surplus of Rs 18.75 crore with total revenue projection of Rs 425 crore and expenditure estimated to be Rs 406.25 crore. The Budget proposals in May estimated a surplus of Rs 3.73 crore with revenues at Rs 404.98 crore and expenditure of Rs 401.15 crore.

Prime Ministers/Deputy PM presenting Budget

In February1958, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who held the Finance portfolio presented the Budget proposals to the House as in the run up to the day, Finance Minister T T Krishnamachari or “TTK” resigned. Twelve years later, his daughter and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi presented the Budget in 1970 as she held the Finance portfolio and a task her son and Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had to do in 1987 after Finance Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh quit the Cabinet.

Morarji Desai, has the distinction of presenting 10 Budgets including two Interim ones. On four occasions he was also the Deputy Prime Minister. A decade later, Charan Singh held the Finance Portfolio and was Deputy to Desai in the Janata Party government.

Examination of Demands

For many years, the House followed the practice of examining demands during discussion in the House and among the early practice that began in Constituent Assembly (Legislative) members who wished to take part in discussion would seek to move a cut motion, even though they never intended to press for it.

The process of detailed examination of Demands-for-Grants by various Ministries is now undertaken by the Departmental Related Standing Committee. The exercise formalised with the formation of these Committees during the 10th Lok Sabha following suggestions in 1987 and the Rules Committee going through it. In 1993, these Committees started this work taking up examination of the Demands during the break when the Houses were not sitting during the session and prepared reports. The concept of greater parliamentary scrutiny and oversight was made operational.

While the Lok Sabha discusses some select Ministries and its Committee reports before applying Guillotine, around the time Rajya Sabha that does not have financial powers holds discussion on workings of select Ministries. Subsequently it considers and returns the Finance Bill to the Lok Sabha.

Saturday precedence

In 1987 when Budget was to be presented on the last day of February, it fell on a Saturday, at the request of the Parliamentary Affairs Minister the House was specially summoned at 5 pm for the purpose. Then in 1999, when the Vajpayee government decided to advance the time of presentation to 11 am Saturday February 27 was included in the schedule of sittings at the request of the government.

Rail Budget

Till 2017, Parliament used to have a separate Budget for the Ministry of Railways. It now stands subsumed as part of the general Budget. The process began in 1924 after the Central Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution following a suggestion in 1921 to separate railway finance from general finance. According to Practice and Procedure of Parliament by M L Kaul and S L Shakdher it was to “secure stability for civil estimates by providing for an assured contribution from Railway Revenues and also to introduce flexibility in the administration of Railway Finances”. This was done through a rate of dividend fixed by the Railway Convention Committee in which members of both the Houses were present which was then approved by Parliament. In the discussions that followed members took part often demanding more facilities or connections to serve their constituencies.

— KV Prasad is a senior journalist and has earlier worked with The Hindu and The Tribune. The views expressed are personal.