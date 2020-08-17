  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Back to the paddy fields. COVID smashes Indian middle-class dreams

Updated : August 17, 2020 12:42 PM IST

Nationwide, about 10 million people made long, hard journeys back to rural villages they'd left.
Indian states including Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat said in May they were looking to relax workers' rights, including weakening regulations on wages and working hours, to support industry.
Back to the paddy fields. COVID smashes Indian middle-class dreams

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

NTPC shares surge 7% after Q1 earnings beat street estimates

NTPC shares surge 7% after Q1 earnings beat street estimates

Glenmark Pharma shares surge 7% over robust Q1FY21 earnings

Glenmark Pharma shares surge 7% over robust Q1FY21 earnings

United Breweries posts Q1 net loss of Rs 114.50 crore as COVID-19 hits sales

United Breweries posts Q1 net loss of Rs 114.50 crore as COVID-19 hits sales

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement