Economy Back to the paddy fields. COVID smashes Indian middle-class dreams Updated : August 17, 2020 12:42 PM IST Nationwide, about 10 million people made long, hard journeys back to rural villages they'd left. Indian states including Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat said in May they were looking to relax workers' rights, including weakening regulations on wages and working hours, to support industry. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply