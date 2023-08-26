B20 Summit | From poverty to empowerment: McKinsey experts unveil strategy for inclusive growth

In an interview with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, experts from the McKinsey Global Institute revealed insights from a recent report outlining a strategy to transition individuals from poverty to empowerment.

McKinsey Global Institute's Chair and Senior Partner Sven Smit and Partner Anu Madgavkar sat with Shereen Bhan on the sidelines of the ongoing B20 Summit in the run-up to the G20 Summit in Delhi to discuss how sustainable and inclusive development can be achieved.

The report argues that the traditional definition of basic essentials needs to move away from "food, clothing and shelter" to "nutrition, housing, healthcare and education" to uplift those living in poverty.

Anu Madgavkar emphasised that the transition of the extreme poverty line from measuring the purchasing power of $2 a day to $12 a day will help better gauge progress.

Speaking on this big shift and what will propel it, Madgavkar said, "The good news is that growth in business-led innovation can actually address almost half this total need, particularly on the empowerment side."

Highlighting the work done by McKinsey and mentioned in their report, Smit said, "Our work on sustainable inclusive growth says that if you even want to achieve sustainability, the people actually need to be part of society first and participate before they can handle that challenge."

"Growth is good for all because it will help people to become empowered and it will help to finance the transition," Smit added, underscoring the positive correlation between economic growth, empowerment and the ability to finance crucial transitions.