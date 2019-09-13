Economy
B N Yugandhar, father of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, passes away at 82
Updated : September 13, 2019 10:15 PM IST
Yugandhar had served in the Prime Minister's Office during late P V Narasimha Rao's regime.
Yugandhar, a 1962 batch IAS officer, had also served as secretary in the union rural development ministry.
