Azim Premji led 2019’s biggest philanthropic gifts

Updated : December 30, 2019 11:14 AM IST

Premji pledged a $7.6 billion stake in his IT outsourcing company Wipro to his education-focused charitable organisation--The Azim Premji Foundation--this year.
Ace investor Warren Buffett made his largest gift ever of $3.6 billion worth of stock in Berkshire Hathaway in July 2019.
Nut and fruit billionaires Stewart and Lynda Resnick pledged $750 million in September to the California Institute of Technology to fund climate change research.
