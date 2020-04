The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association has said that all automobile dealerships will remain closed till the nationwide lockdown was relaxed for all citizens.

In a statement, the dealers body said while the Home Ministry had notified that shops and establishments could reopen, there was no clarification whether this included automobile dealerships as well.

"With our customers under lockdown, we will continue to remain closed and dealerships will reopen once the government opens up lockdown for all the citizens," Ashish Kale, President said in the statement.

Most automobile companies have not resumed operations at their factories because of dealerships not being open.

Most dealers are already sitting on unsold inventory because of the nationwide lockdown. Unless, they are able to clear the stock, they will have no room to accept fresh stock.

"Production is an issue in terms of access for employees and supplies and what is the point of producing if dealerships are shut," Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj had told CNBC-TV18 earlier this week.