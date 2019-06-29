Australian PM tweets selfie with Modi, says 'Kithana acha he Modi!'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday tweeted a selfie with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and praised him in Hindi, saying "Kithana acha he Modi!".

The two leaders are in Osaka, Japan for the G20 Summit.

Morrison clicked a selfie with Modi and posted it on Twitter with a captain "Kithana acha he Modi!" (How good is Modi).

Last month, the two leaders congratulated each other on their respective election victories and pledged to work together.