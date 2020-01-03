Australian PM calls off India visit due to bush fires back home
Updated : January 03, 2020 09:00 PM IST
Earlier, PM Modi had a telephone conversation with Morrison during which he conveyed his condolences
Bush fires have ripped through the states of New South Wales and Victoria, killing at least 20 people and destroying nearly 500 home
