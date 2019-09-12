August retail inflation likely rose, but RBI may still cut rate

Indian retailÂ inflationÂ likely rose to a 10-month high in August primarily driven by higher food prices, while staying below the Reserve Bank ofÂ India's medium-term target of 4%, a Reuters poll of economists showed. Food prices, which account for nearly half of theÂ inflationÂ basket, have been rising largely due to the impact of inconsistent rainfall on crops.

The median forecast from over 40 economists polled between September 4-9 showed retail prices rose at an annual rate of 3.3 percent in August, up from 3.15 percent in July and the highest since October 2018. Forecasts ranged between 3.00-3.50 percent.

"Rising food prices have been leading consumer priceÂ inflationÂ up this year - a trend that is likely to have received a further lift in August from a supply shock to food prices from heavy flooding in some south-western states," said Prakash Sakpal, Asia economist at ING.

The expected rise inÂ inflationÂ comes despite the price of oil,Â India's biggest import, falling by more than 7 percent.

CoreÂ inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, also likely got a boost last month from a surge in gold prices, which recently hit a six-year high on rising worries about a deeper global economic downturn.

If the forecast for 3.3 percent headlineÂ inflationÂ is realised, it will have held below the central bank's medium-term target of 4 percent for 13 straight months, the longest stretch below the target since the introduction of the index in January 2012.

Relatively mutedÂ inflation, along with the slowest pace of economic growth since 2013 during the last quarter, might be enough to push the RBI to cut interest rates for a fifth consecutive time next month.

The central bank reduced its policy rate to 5.40% on Aug.7, and has lowered the rate by 110 basis points this year.

