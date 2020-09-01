  • SENSEX
August receives 27% more rainfall, fourth highest in 120 years

Updated : September 01, 2020 12:38 PM IST

The overall rainfall recorded in India from June 1 to August 31 was 10 per cent more than normal, the IMD said on Monday.
Mahesh Palwat, vice president, Skymet Weather, said due to formation of five low pressure areas in Bay of Bengal in August, the month recorded excess rainfall.
Several parts of the country witnessed floods last month due to incessant rainfall.
