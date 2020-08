The Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has proposed short- and-long-term measures to turn India into a manufacturing hub for 20 champion sectors that it has identified. People in the know have told CNBC-TV18 that DPIIT has proposed incentives for the textiles sector, measures for Food Processing, and Ready to Eat sectors as part of the overall push to manufacturing which is part of the Modi government's call for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The DPIIT has suggested incentives for product diversification for the top 40 apparel and home textile goods and top 10 technical textile goods which are traded globally. It has also suggested reimbursement of 10 percent freight on board for 50 percent growth in turnover. The long-term suggestion is to have a Rs 40,000 crore textile fund to encourage investments in identified textile segments. The proposal is also to make coastal mega textile parks with plug and play facilities. Not just that, suggestions are also made to bring direct benefit transfer for the cotton farmers, a move also suggested by government think tank NITI Aayog.

ALSO READ: DPIIT proposes measures to make India export hub for automotive, capital goods steel

The government believes the Ready to Eat segment has the potential to become a $2 billion industry in the next 5 years. Key suggestions given from DPIIT is to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers on Indian food products from the European Union. It has also suggested to simplify pre-shipment formalities and to do away with spice board testing and certification norms in the long run.

The food processing industry specifically for mango, orange, and potato is where the government sees an opportunity of $10 billion industry by 2030. The short term suggestion by DPIIT is to bring down the power tariff specifically, make an aggressive market promotion campaign and organise food festivals in foreign locations. In the long term, it plans to identify and develop the health food market which is in vogue, and also bring Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) into food processing.

ALSO READ: Atmanirbhar Bharat: DPIIT prepares blueprint for making India an auto components, AC