Every celebration, more so if it is of such a momentous event like our 74th Independence Day, which has just gone by, is also a cause for contemplation. From a country with a nominal GDP of lesser than $30 billion in 1947, we have marched on to become an economic powerhouse with a GDP in excess of $3.2 trillion, way above our colonial masters which today is at about $2.75 trillion. It has been a long, exciting and eventful economic journey—from a planning commission to a national institution for transforming India, from a controlled, protectionist economy to an open economy; and having come so far down the globalised road, is there a danger that we are now lurching back to protectionist mode?

The border clashes with China threw the stark reality of the danger of over-reliance on imports—more so on one country with whom we are having a strained relationship with and who could potentially stop their exports and hurt. The Prime Minister in his May 12 address this year to the nation launched the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self Reliant India Campaign). and enunciated the five pillars which were to be the basis of the campaign with Economy which ‘brings Quantum Jump rather than Incremental change’ being the main pillar.

At one level this can also be seen as a natural progression of the ‘Make in India ‘call given by the Prime Minister in September 2014; neither of these goals can be faulted. But does this mean turning inwards and stopping the flow of trade? To be fair to the Government, several ministers had clarified that Atma Nirbhar does not mean stopping all imports. But the pitch has been queered by persuasive calls from some industry bodies.

How self-reliant are Indian industries? Electrical equipment, electronic items including critical parts like PCB (printed circuit boards), almost all components of the mobile handset industry, more than 60 percent of medical devices, the solar industry, auto industry, especially the country’s nascent electrical vehicle industry, motor vehicle industry, pharmaceuticals particularly the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), specialty chemicals, oil, so essential for the country and gold, that useless metal which is so dear to the average Indian, are all largely imported; the tragedy is that even items like nails, tacks, toys, umbrella’s, footwear, vacuum flasks, tri-cycles, and the like are also heavily imported. China is by far the single largest source for most of the imports—the trade deficit with China alone being about $57 billion. To answer then the query, the short answer is that India is not entirely self-reliant in a whole host of products.

What then is the way forward? Look closely at all non-essential imports, especially those which are manufactured by the SME/MSME sectors. These sectors provide employment and need to be protected. The scrutiny next should be of imports of finished goods—while we would need to continue with imports of raw materials and components/intermediates, wherein there is domestic value addition and employment generation; finished goods, unless critical, should be discouraged. All free trade agreements (FTA) need to be reviewed-unless we can see a corresponding, commensurate benefit for Indian exporters, we should insist on a relook at value addition norms and the commodities under an FTA.

Discouraging imports means the imposition of tariffs, introducing a licensing regime and imposing non-tariff barriers. It also supposes that we have sufficient wherewithal domestically. These steps will necessarily cause pain to the Indian consumer and are regressive. So, all these measures have to be carefully calibrated and monitored. These measures should necessarily be short-term; we cannot afford to give endless protection to the domestic manufacturers and mollycoddle them into complacency and become non-competitive in the global economy. We cannot lapse into an autarky. And in a globalised economy, we should be prepared for similar retaliatory action against our exports.

Obviously, Atma Nirbharta is a process. It will again, to quote the Prime Minister in another context mean a change both in ‘soch (thinking) and approach’. It will mean that the other key pillars of an Atma Nirbhar economy, namely infrastructure and system are also in place. It means looking at why our products and exports are uncompetitive and addressing those issues urgently—labour, freight, electricity, interest rather than attempt to resolve it only by protectionism.

For we should never forget Adam Smith’s now-iconic phrase, “It’s the invisible hand of the market, not the heavy hand of government, that provides us with freedom, security and prosperity.”

—Najib Shah is the former chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs. The views expressed are personal