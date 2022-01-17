Jet fuel price increased by 4.3%, to cost Rs 79,295 per kilolitre in New Delhi

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel prices were increased by Rs 3,232.87 per kilolitre (kl) or 4.3 percent on Monday, with the price pegged at Rs 79,294.91 per kilolitre in New Delhi.

This is the second increase in rates this month. Rates were earlier hiked by Rs 2,039.63 per kilolitre to Rs 76,062.04 per kl on January 1, 2022.

Jet fuel prices are revised every month.

In India, expenses towards ATF is the largest expenditure on the balance sheet of airlines, constituting almost 35-40 percent of total spend.

Accordingly, the price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 95.41 per litre. The cost of one litre of diesel in Delhi stands unchanged at Rs 86.67 per litre on Monday. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 109.98 per litre and Rs 94.14 per litre, respectively.