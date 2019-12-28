#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
At 2.4 degrees, Delhi records season's lowest temperature

Updated : December 28, 2019 10:47 AM IST

Dense fog enveloped the city reducing visibility and affecting air traffic and vehicular movement in the streets. 
Mercury fell to its lowest in Delhi this season with the Safdarjung Observatory, whose reading is considered the official marking for the city, recording 2.4 degrees Celsius in the morning.
Due to very dense fog, zero visibility was reported in Palam Observatory area, which neighbours the city airport.
