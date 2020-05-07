  • SENSEX
At 20.1 million, India expected to have highest births since COVID-19 declared as pandemic: UNICEF

Updated : May 07, 2020 10:18 AM IST

The highest numbers of births in the 9 months since the pandemic was declared are expected to occur in India, where 20.1 million babies are projected to be born between March 11 and December 16.
Other countries with the expected highest numbers of births during this period are China (13.5 million), Nigeria (6.4 million), Pakistan (5 million) and Indonesia (4 million).
