At 17.5 million, Indians largest migrant community in world
Updated : September 19, 2019 12:09 PM IST
The number of migrants globally reached an estimated 272 million, with India being the leading country in terms of the origin of international migrants in 2019.
The dataset, 'The International Migrant Stock 2019', gives the latest estimates of the number of international migrants by age, sex and origin for all nations across the globe.
