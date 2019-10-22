#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Assam: Starting 2021, no govt jobs for those with more than two kids

Updated : October 22, 2019 11:42 AM IST

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held on late Monday evening.
The meeting a New Land Policy, which will give three bighas of agricultural land to landless indegenous people and half a bigha for constructing a house, too was adopted.
A communique from the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's public relations cell stated that those having more than two children will not be considered for government jobs with effect from January 1, 2021 as per the small family norm.
