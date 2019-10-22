Economy
Assam: Starting 2021, no govt jobs for those with more than two kids
Updated : October 22, 2019 11:42 AM IST
The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held on late Monday evening.
The meeting a New Land Policy, which will give three bighas of agricultural land to landless indegenous people and half a bigha for constructing a house, too was adopted.
A communique from the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's public relations cell stated that those having more than two children will not be considered for government jobs with effect from January 1, 2021 as per the small family norm.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more