Assam heaves sigh of relief as government rules out Numaligarh Refinery privatisation
Updated : November 21, 2019 07:42 PM IST
The Numaligarh Refinery Employees' Union (NREU) that had been protesting against the possibility of the refinery's privatisation welcomed the government’s decision.
The NRL, which is a subsidiary of BPCL, was set up as per the Assam Accord of 1985 — an outcome of the six-year-long Assam agitation.
The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), one of the signatories to the Assam Accord, appealed to the Centre against privatisation of state assets in future.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more