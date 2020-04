The Assam government on Monday deposited Rs 2,000 each under a "special scheme" to the accounts of 86,000 people from the state, who are stranded across India due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

health and family welfare minister. He said the special scheme was launched through an IT-enabled system, and 4,29,851 people had contacted the state government officials via the central server in Guwahati. "After final verification of the names and bank details, 99,758 persons were found to be eligible," he added.

minister said.

currently outside the state," he said.