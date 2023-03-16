Assam Budget: State FM announces 40,000 fresh govt jobs, says will invest more to create 2 lakh entrepreneurs

In her budget speech, Neog said that Assam's government will invest Rs 5,000 crore to "transform" over 2 lakh unemployed youths into job creators.
Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on Thursday presented a Rs 935.23 crore deficit budget for the 2023-24 financial year in the state assembly. The budget announcement includes funds for promoting micro-entrepreneurship and fresh recruitments in different departments.
Budget deficit
Neog said the aggregate receipts for the year amounted to Rs 3,21,742.71 crore after adding the receipt of Rs 1,80,298.83 crore under the public account and Rs 2,000 crore under the contingency fund.
Similarly, taking into account the expenditure of Rs 1,79,326.48 crore under the public account and Rs 2,000 crore under the contingency fund, the estimated aggregate expenditure for the year was Rs 3,21,081.75 crore.
The estimated transactions during the year will result in an estimated surplus of Rs 660.96 crore, Neog said.
"This, together with the opening deficit of Rs 1,596.19 crore will lead to a budget deficit of Rs 935.23 crore at the end of the year 2023-24," she added.
Neog said the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is estimated to grow to Rs 5.5 lakh crore during the next financial year from Rs 3.93 lakh crore in 2021-22.
Key announcements on jobs, renewable, tax
A total of Rs 1,000 crore was allocated for FY24, the budget proposals stated.
Assam government will invest Rs 5,000 crore to promote micro-entrepreneurs and "transform" over 2 lakh unemployed youths into job creators.
The finance minister also proposed the exemption of electricity duty on renewable energy generation.
"Further, I propose the extension of the tax holiday on agricultural income tax for the next three years," Neog said.
Neog said that with the completion of two years of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government on May 10, 40,000 youths will be recruited in various departments by that date, a step towards fulfilling the BJP's poll promise of giving one lakh government jobs.
"Our government already provided employment to about 42,000 youths across various departments… The remaining 18,000 are at various stages of recruitment, and this will also be completed very soon," she added.
With agency inputs.
First Published: Mar 16, 2023 1:44 PM IST
