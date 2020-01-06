#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Asian shares slip as U.S. and Iran trade threats

Updated : January 06, 2020 08:31 AM IST

A gauge of Asian shares was toppled from an 18-month top on Monday as heightened Middle East tensions sent investors scurrying for the safety of gold.
Iraq's parliament on Sunday recommended all foreign troops be ordered out of the country after the U.S. killing of a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader.
Spot gold surged 1.5 percent to $1,579.55 per ounce in jittery trade and reached its highest since April 2013.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Oil prices extend gains, up over 1% on rising Mideast tensions

Oil prices extend gains, up over 1% on rising Mideast tensions

Bharti Airtel gets shareholders' nod to raise $2 billion in equity and $1 billion in debt

Bharti Airtel gets shareholders' nod to raise $2 billion in equity and $1 billion in debt

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV