Asian shares slip as U.S. and Iran trade threats

A gauge of Asian shares was toppled from an 18-month top on Monday as heightened Middle East tensions sent investors scurrying for the safety of gold.
Iraq's parliament on Sunday recommended all foreign troops be ordered out of the country after the U.S. killing of a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader.
Spot gold surged 1.5 percent to $1,579.55 per ounce in jittery trade and reached its highest since April 2013.
